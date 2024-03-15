S. Korea, US Warplanes Stage Live-Fire Drills Against N. Korea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, March 15 (KUNA) -- South Korean and US warplanes staged a combined live-fire exercise against North Korean cruise missile and long-range artillery threats, Seoul's Air Force said Friday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The five-day drills began Monday in waters off the west coast, mobilizing some 40 aircraft, including South Korean F-35A, F-15K and F-4E jets, as well as A-10 and F-16 aircraft from the US 7th Air Force stationed in the country, the Air Force said.

Pilots trained on staging precision strikes against simulated enemy cruise missiles flying at low altitudes with air-to-air missiles and against long-range artillery, using air-to-surface missiles and guided bombs.

The drills came amid renewed concerns over North Korean cruise missile threats after the country staged five rounds of cruise missile launches this year.

The North claimed to have test-fired a new surface-to-sea missile off its east coast on Feb. 14. Pyongyang also held live-fire artillery drills, involving units capable of striking Seoul, on March 7, its state media reported.

North Korea has one of the world's largest artillery forces, many of them positioned within range of the greater Seoul area, home to about half of South Korea's 51 million people. (end)

