Egyptian President Warns Of Dire Results Of Obstructing Aid To Gazans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 15 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi on Friday warned of the dire ramifications of obstructing the delivery of aid to the Palestinians in Gaza.

In a speech at the Police Academy, president Al-Sisi condemned the killings and violence that have been continuing since five months ago in the strip.

Egypt has been doing its best to reach a cease-fire agreement and save the civilians, he said, affirming that the number of martyrs in Gaza has exceeded 30,000, mostly children and women, in addition to the injury of more than 70,000 people.

Sixty percent of the strip has been demolished, he said, affirming that rebuilding the enclave would last for years and cost a lot of funds.

He indicated the negative ramifications of this war on navigation via the Red Sea and the Suez Canal and hoped that a truce could be worked out in the coming days. (end)

