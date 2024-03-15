Basalt Fiber Market Size, Statistics, Industry Outlook And Upcoming Trends 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Basalt Fiber Market Report by Product (Rebar, Fabric, Roving, Chopped Strands, Mesh and Grids, and Others), Type (Composites, Non-Composites), Form (Continuous, Discrete), Method (Pultrusion, Prepregs, Compression Moulding, Hand Layup, Resin Moulding, Vacuum Infusion, Spray Gun, Filament Winding, and Others), End Use Industry (Automotive and Transportation, Construction and Infrastructure, Electrical and Electronics, Wind Energy, Marines, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ”, the global
basalt fiber market
size
reached US$ 370.1 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 729.5 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during 2024-2032.
Basalt fiber is a type of fiber made from the natural volcanic rock called basalt. The fibers are formed by melting basalt rock at high temperatures and extruding the molten material through small nozzles to create thin strands. These strands are then spun into fibers, which are used in a wide range of industrial and commercial applications. Basalt fiber is known for its high strength-to-weight ratio, excellent resistance to heat and chemical corrosion, and good thermal insulation properties. It is commonly used as a reinforcement material in concrete and plastics, and is also used in applications, such as insulation, fireproofing, and aerospace engineering.
Basalt Fiber Market Trends:
The rising demand for the product from the construction industry represents one of the significant factors driving the market growth across the globe. Moreover, the increasing product use in the aerospace and automotive industries is contributing to the growth of the market. The rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and the need for lightweight and durable aerospace components are further driving the demand for basalt fibers in these industries. The market is also driven by governments around the world promoting the use of sustainable and eco-friendly materials. Apart from this, advances in manufacturing processes and technologies, along with rising environmental concerns are creating a positive outlook for the market.
ASA.TEC GmbH Basaltex NV INCOTELOGY GmbH Isomatex Kamenny Vek Mafic Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co. Ltd sjn AG Suchmaschine der Technik Sudaglass Fiber Technology Technobasalt-Invest LLC Zhejiang Hengdian Imp. & Exp. Co. Ltd.
Breakup by Product:
Rebar Fabric Roving Chopped Strands Mesh and Grids Others
Breakup by Type:
Composites Non-Composites
Breakup by Form:
Breakup by Method:
Pultrusion Prepregs Compression Moulding Hand Layup Resin Moulding Vacuum Infusion Spray Gun Filament Winding Others
Breakup by End Use Industry:
Automotive and Transportation Construction and Infrastructure Electrical and Electronics Wind Energy Marines Others
Breakup by Region:
North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East and Africa
