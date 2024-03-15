Automotive Active Safety System Market 2024, Size, Share, Industry Trends, Demand & Forecast Report 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Automotive Active Safety System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including automotive active safety system market report . The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market.

The global automotive active safety system market size reached US$ 15.4 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 51.6 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14% during 2024-2032 .

Automotive Active Safety System Overview:

Automotive active safety systems comprise advanced technology-based applications and mechanisms designed to enhance vehicular safety by preventing accidents and collisions. These systems include features such as anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind-spot detection. Unlike passive safety systems, which aim to mitigate the effects of a collision, active safety systems work proactively to detect potential risks and respond accordingly. Using a combination of sensors, radars, cameras, and complex algorithms, these systems continuously monitor the vehicle's environment, evaluating potential threats and acting to prevent accidents.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-active-safety-system-market/requestsample

Global Automotive Active Safety System Market Trends:

The global market is primarily propelled by the escalating concern for road safety, paired with the rising incidence of road accidents. The need for advanced systems to prevent collisions and ensure passenger safety is significantly contributing to the market's growth. Moreover, stringent government regulations and standards, mandating the incorporation of certain safety features in vehicles, have further stimulated the growth of the market. Technological advancements in the integration of sensors, machine learning, and real-time analytics have enabled more refined and responsive safety functions, thus appealing to a wide consumer base. The increase in consumer awareness regarding vehicular safety, coupled with their willingness to invest in advanced safety features, also plays a crucial role in driving the market. Additionally, the emergence of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles, with their heavy reliance on active safety systems, supports the expansion of this market.

Key Players in the Automotive Active Safety System Industry:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:



Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Delphi Group

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Autoliv

Hyundai Mobis

Valeo SA

DENSO Corporation

Magna International

FLIR Systems

Infineon Technologies AG

FICOSA GROUP

Peugeot S.A.

Borg Warner Inc. CAx Software Private Limited

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:



Tyre-Pressure Monitoring System

Lane Departure Warning

Adaptive Cruise Control

Night Vision System

Driver Monitoring

Anti-Lock Braking System

Blind Spot Detection Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:



Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Others

Breakup by Fuel Type:



Diesel Vehicles

Petrol Vehicles

Electric Vehicles Others

Breakup by Offering:



Hardware Software

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163