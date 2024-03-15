Identity Verification Market Report 2024, Latest Trends, Research , Growth And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“ Identity Verification Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032. ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global identity verification market size , share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

The global identity verification market size reached US$ 12.0 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 43.9 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Identity Verification Industry:

Rising Prevalence of Online Transactions and Digital Services:

In the digital era, there has been a substantial increase in online activities, including e-commerce, online banking, and various other digital services. This surge in online transactions has heightened the need for robust identity verification processes to prevent fraud and ensure secure transactions. Businesses and organizations are increasingly adopting identity verification solutions to authenticate users' identities, safeguard customer data, and maintain the integrity of online transactions. This trend is particularly evident in sectors like financial services, healthcare, and e-commerce, where the security of personal and financial information is paramount. The shift towards a more digital economy, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has further propelled the demand for effective identity verification solutions.

Increasing Regulatory Compliance Requirements:

Across the globe, governments and regulatory bodies are implementing stricter regulations related to data protection, privacy, and security. Laws and guidelines such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe, the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), and Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations in the banking sector have made identity verification a critical requirement for compliance. These regulations compel organizations to implement reliable identity verification systems to prevent identity theft, money laundering, and other illicit activities. The need to comply with these regulatory standards is a significant driver for the growth of the identity verification market.

Advancements in Technology:

The identity verification market is also benefiting from rapid technological advancements. Innovations in biometrics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and blockchain are revolutionizing the way identities are verified. Biometric technologies, such as fingerprint scanning, facial recognition, and iris recognition, provide a high level of security and accuracy in verifying identities. AI and machine learning algorithms are being used to automate and enhance the identity verification process, making it more efficient and reducing the potential for human error. Blockchain technology offers a decentralized and tamper-proof system for identity management. These technological advancements not only improve the effectiveness of identity verification processes but also enhance user experience, driving market growth.

Identity Verification Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:



Biometrics Non-Biometrics

Biometrics holds the largest type segment in the global identity verification market due to its high level of security and accuracy in authenticating individuals, which is essential in preventing fraud and ensuring secure transactions in various sectors.

Breakup by Component:



Solutions Services

The solutions component dominates the market, as it includes the core identity verification software and platforms that businesses and organizations heavily invest in to meet security, compliance, and operational requirements.

Breakup by Deployment Mode:



On-premises Cloud-based

On-premises deployment remains the largest deployment segment in the market due to its perceived security advantages, control over sensitive data, and compliance with regulatory standards, particularly in industries handling critical data.

Breakup by Organization Size:



Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

Large enterprises constitute the largest organization size in the market because they have greater resources and infrastructure requirements for comprehensive identity verification systems to manage and secure extensive customer data across various operations.

Breakup by Vertical:



BFSI

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and E-Commerce

IT and Telecommunication

Energy and Utilities Others

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector leads the vertical segment in the market, as stringent regulatory compliance, the need for secure transactions, and the high risk of fraud in this sector necessitate robust identity verification solutions.

Breakup by Region:



Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others) Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

North America is the largest market by region, driven by the early adoption of advanced technologies, stringent regulatory compliance requirements, and the presence of key market players in the identity verification space.

Global Identity Verification Market Trends:

The increasing adoption of biometric technologies, such as facial recognition, fingerprint scanning, and iris recognition, offers a higher level of security and accuracy in identity verification which represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. This trend is particularly prevalent in sectors like finance, government services, and healthcare which is boosting the market growth.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning is becoming more widespread. These technologies enable more efficient, automated, and accurate identity verification processes, capable of detecting sophisticated fraud attempts. The market is witnessing a growing demand for mobile-based identity verification solutions, reflecting the ubiquity of smartphones and the need for convenient, on-the-go verification methods.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Identity Verification Industry:



Acuant Inc.

AuthenticID Inc.

Equifax Inc.

Experian PLC

Intellicheck Inc.

Jumio Corporation

Mastercard Inc.

Mitek Systems Inc.

Onfido

Thales Group

TransUnion Trulioo

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

