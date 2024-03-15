White Box Server Market 2024, Size, Share, Trends Analysis, Strategies, And Forecast By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled" White Box Server Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032," provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including white box server market trends , size, share, and growth opportunities.

The global white-box server market size reached US$ 14.6 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 60.4 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6% during 2024-2032 .

White Box Server Market Overview:

A white box server, an unbranded or generic server, represents a hardware solution devoid of branding from major manufacturers. These servers are typically custom-built by system integrators or enterprises, allowing for greater flexibility and cost-effectiveness. While they lack the recognizable logos of renowned brands, white box servers deliver impressive performance and reliability, often featuring the latest hardware components. They are highly customizable, catering to specific workload requirements, and are favored by data centers, cloud service providers, and businesses seeking tailored server solutions. The appeal of white box servers lies in their ability to balance cost-efficiency with performance, making them a key player in modern IT infrastructure.

Global White Box Server Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing cost-efficiency of the product. In line with this, customizing hardware configurations allows organizations to tailor white box servers to their specific computing needs, significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the rising product demand from data centers worldwide is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the OCP's influence promotes open-source hardware designs, boosting white box server adoption. Moreover, large-scale data centers opt for white box servers to efficiently meet their specific infrastructure requirements, catalyzing their demand. Besides, the SDDC deployments often favor white box servers due to their adaptability to virtualization and software-defined environments, propelling their sales. Additionally, the growth of edge computing demands cost-efficient, customized server solutions, further driving the market.

Key Players in the White Box Server Industry

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:



Celestica Inc.

Compal Inc.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Ltd.

Hyve Solutions Corporations

Inventec Corporation

MiTAC Holdings Corporation

Pegatron Corporation

Penguin Computing

Quanta Computer Incorporated

Equus Computer Systems

Super Micro Computer Inc.

Wistron Corporation ZT Systems

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Form Factor:



Rack & Tower Servers

Blade Servers Density-Optimized Servers

Breakup by Business Type:



Data Centers Enterprises

Breakup by Processor Type:



X86 Server Non-X86 Server

Breakup by Operating System:



Linux Operating System Others

Breakup by Component:



Motherboard

Processor

Memory

Hard Drive

Server Case/Chassis

Network Adapter Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

