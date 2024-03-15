Positive Displacement Pumps Market 2024, Size, Share, Growth Strategies & Forecast By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Positive Displacement Pumps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including positive displacement pumps market report . The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market.

The global positive displacement pumps market size reached US$ 14.3 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.8 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2024-2032 .

Positive Displacement Pumps Market Overview:

Positive displacement pumps are mechanical devices that transfer fluids by creating a fixed amount of displacement per cycle. These pumps excel at handling viscous and abrasive fluids, maintaining a consistent flow and pressure regardless of changes in the system. The mechanism involves trapping and transferring fluid using chambers, diaphragms, gears, or pistons. They are widely utilized in various industries, such as oil and gas, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals. These pumps offer precision, reliability, and versatility in managing challenging liquid transfer tasks.

Global Positive Displacement Pumps Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the expanding industrial and manufacturing activities worldwide. In line with this, the increasing demand for accurate and controlled fluid transfer is significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the growing need for handling high-viscosity and shear-sensitive fluids is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the rise in oil and gas exploration and production activities and the escalating demand for food processing and packaging machinery are catalyzing the market. Moreover, the emergence of advanced designs and technologies enhancing pump efficiency is offering numerous opportunities for the market. Besides, the rapid adoption of positive displacement pumps in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries is stimulating the market. Additionally, the growing emphasis on energy-efficient pumping solutions and the expanding wastewater treatment and environmental protection initiatives are providing a boost to the market.

Key Players in the Positive Displacement Pumps Industry

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:



Flowserve Corporation

Grundfos A/S

ITT Inc.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

SPX FLOW

ALFA LAVAL Corporate AB

Schlumberger Corporate Communications

Colfax Corporation

HERMETIC-Pumpen GmbH

Xylem, Inc.

Sulzer Management Ltd.

Baker Hughes Company

EBARA CORPORATION

WEIR GROUP PLC

FRISTAM Pumpen KG (GmbH & Co.)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

A.R. North America, Inc.

Verder International B.V. Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group

Market Segmentation:

Product Type Insights:



Rotary Pumps

Vane

Screw

Lobe

Gear

Progressing Cavity (PC)

Others

Reciprocating Pumps

Piston

Diaphragm

Plunger

Others

Peristaltic Others

Capacity Insights:



Low Capacity Pumps

Medium Capacity Pumps High Capacity Pumps

Pump Characteristics Insights:



Standard Pumps

Engineered Pumps Special Purpose Pumps

Raw Material Insights:



Bronze

Cast Iron

Polycarbonate

Stainless Steel Others

End Use Industry Insights:



Oil and Gas

Water and Wastewater

Automotive

Chemicals and Petrochemicals Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

