Drug-Eluting Stents Market Update Report 2024-32: Analysis, Trends, Growth, And Opportunities

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Drug-Eluting Stents Market Report by Coating (Polymer Based Coating, Polymer Free Coating), Drug (Sirolimus, Paclitaxel, Zotarolimus, Everolimus, Biolimus, and Others), Stent Platform (Stainless-steel, Cobalt-Chromium, Platinum-Chromium, Nitinol, and Others), Generation (1st Generation, 2nd Generation, 3rd Generation, 4th Generation), Application (Coronary Artery Disease, Peripheral Artery Disease), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and Region ​2024-2032​,” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global drug-eluting stents market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the drug-eluting stents market?

The global drug-eluting stents market size reached US$ 8.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.51% during 2024-2032.

What is drug-eluting stents?

Drug-eluting stents refer to coronary or peripheral tools that are widely used in the treatment of blockage of heart arteries. These stents are generally placed within the coronary or peripheral artery by an interventional radiologist or cardiologist during an angioplasty procedure. They are small mesh tubes that are generally manufactured using metal or polymers and coated with slow-release medication that is inserted into an artery for preventing the formation of scar tissues in arterial walls. As a result, they ensure adequate blood flow to the body while minimizing the chance of restenosis.

Request for a PDF Sample of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/drug-eluting-stents-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the drug-eluting stents industry?

The global market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of coronary heart diseases among the masses. This is supported by the sedentary lifestyle patterns and unhealthy dietary habits of individuals. Since drug-eluting stents are minimally invasive in nature, facilitate fast vessel healing and reduce the need for prolonged dual antiplatelet therapy, this is providing a boost to the market growth. Additionally, continual product innovations, such as the utilization of antiproliferative drugs in the stent in order to reduce the chance of in-stent restenosis, are gaining widespread prominence. In line with this, the introduction of drug-eluting stents manufactured using bioabsorbable polymers due to an enhanced focus on sustainable development is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, increasing investments by private and public agencies in upgrading the existing healthcare infrastructure are also propelling the market growth. Other factors, including the rising geriatric population, the growing healthcare expenditure, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are further contributing to the market growth.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:





Abbott Laboratories

Braun Melsungen AG

Biosensors International Group Ltd

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health Inc

Cook Medical LLC (Cook Group Incorporated)

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd

Medtronic plc

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc Terumo Corporation

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Coating:





Polymer Based Coating Polymer Free Coating

Breakup by Drug:



Sirolimus

Paclitaxel

Zotarolimus

Everolimus

Biolimus Others

Breakup by Stent Platform:



Stainless-steel

Cobalt-Chromium

Platinum-Chromium

Nitinol Others

Breakup by Generation:



1st Generation

2nd Generation

3rd Generation 4th Generation

Breakup by Application:



Coronary Artery Disease Peripheral Artery Disease

Breakup by End User:



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Breakup by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:









IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Media Contact:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163