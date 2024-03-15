Russians Launch 274 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Enemy forces launched 274 strikes on eight settlements in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Thursday, March 14.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Russian military personnel carried out one air strike on the village of Malynivka, three MLRS attacks on Novodarivka and Temyrivka, and 63 drone attacks on Novodanylivka, Huliaipole, Novodarivka, Malynivka, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka," he wrote.

The Russian army also launched 207 artillery strikes on Huliaipole, Robotyne, Novodarivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Temyrivka, and Omelnyk.

Eighteen reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. Civilians were not hurt.

Earlier reports said that the enemy had increased the number of attacks in the Zaporizhzhia region, using drones and aircraft more often.