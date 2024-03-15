Ukrainian Entrepreneurs Paid Over PLN 5 Billion To Polish Budget

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2023, Ukrainians in Poland paid taxes to the Polish budget totaling more than PLN 5 billion.

This was announced at a press conference in Ukrinform by Yaroslav Romanchuk, Chairman of the Board of Eucon Law Group, Chairman of the Association of Ukrainian Business in Poland.

"The calculations for the reporting period of 2023 are still ongoing, but according to preliminary estimates of the Polish Institute of Economics, Ukrainians doing business in Poland paid taxes in the amount of PLN 5 billion. This figure is several times higher than last year," Romanchuk said.

He added that, according to tax data for 2022, the total amount of taxes paid, in particular, by individuals with Ukrainian citizenship, amounted to almost PLN 1 billion.

Yaroslav Romanchuk. Photo by Kyrylo Chubotin

Romanchuk reminded that there is a double taxation agreement between our countries, and today there is a need to clarify and update information on this agreement.

"Our organization is preparing a special report on the tax system in Poland and the impact of Ukrainian business on it. As for the agreement on the avoidance of double taxation between Ukraine and Poland, there is a need to clarify and update the information on this agreement. After all, there are differences in the interpretation of the document by the Polish and Ukrainian parties," said the head of the Association of Ukrainian Business in Poland.

As Ukrinform reported, 27,000 Ukrainian companies currently operate in Poland . This is almost a third of the total number of companies founded by foreigners.