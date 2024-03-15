               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russians Shelled Beryslav With Tank In Evening, Elderly Man Was Wounded


3/15/2024 5:08:37 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the evening of March 14, the invaders fired on Beryslav, Kherson region, and an elderly man was wounded.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"Last night, Russian troops attacked the city from a tank. An 84-year-old man was injured in the yard of his house. Today he went to the hospital with an explosive injury, back and leg injuries," the report says.

It is noted that the victim is being provided with medical care.

As reported, six high-rise buildings and five private houses were damaged in Kherson region as a result of shelling over the past day, as well as a museum, a shop and a catering establishment. There was no information about civilian casualties .

MENAFN15032024000193011044ID1107981342

