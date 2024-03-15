AZERNEWS Releases Another Print Issue

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was
released on March 15.
The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as
"President: Baku Forum transforms into one of leading international
conferences on global scale"; "AMADA delegation attends WADA Annual
Symposium"; "Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan demonstrate commitment to
regional cooperation"; "Baku, Beijing to cooperate in
ecoenvironmental protection" etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of
Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at .
MENAFN15032024000195011045ID1107981338
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.