               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

AZERNEWS Releases Another Print Issue


3/15/2024 5:08:31 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on March 15.

The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as "President: Baku Forum transforms into one of leading international conferences on global scale"; "AMADA delegation attends WADA Annual Symposium"; "Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan demonstrate commitment to regional cooperation"; "Baku, Beijing to cooperate in ecoenvironmental protection" etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at .

MENAFN15032024000195011045ID1107981338

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search