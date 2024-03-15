Jeyhun Bayramov Announces Historic Opportunity For Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Accord

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
A historic opportunity has arisen for the signing of a peace
agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Azernews reports that this was said by Azerbaijan's Foreign
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during the press conference on the results
of the 9th tripartite meeting of the foreign ministers of
Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye in Baku.
"Today, along with other issues, I shared information about the
post-conflict situation with Armenia, reconstruction and
construction works, the return of internally displaced persons, the
demining process.
After the restoration of the territorial integrity of our
country, a historic chance has arisen to achieve peace with
Armenia, and Azerbaijan is taking the necessary steps for this. The
international community should take positive steps to distract
Armenia from revengeful ideas," said the minister.
MENAFN15032024000195011045ID1107981334
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.