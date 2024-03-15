Azerbaijan's Outlook On COP29: Leveraging Opportunities For Climate Action

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
The first stage of a series of training programs on "Sustainable
Development and Climate Change from the Media Perspective" for
English-speaking journalists, who will take an active part in the
coverage of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties
(COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate
Change, organized jointly by the Media Development Agency of the
Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) and the Institute of Development and
Diplomacy of ADA University, has taken place.
This session offered some practical experiences of reporting on
these subjects, the challenges that often come up and ideas on how
to resolve them. The participants of trainings looked at different
media genres such as news item, interview and reportage, across
both new and traditional media. They discussed how to bring the
subject alive, and frame stories in terms of wider public benefits
and also addressed some common myths and how to counter them with
facts.
Ahmad Humbatov, the Chief Scientific Officer of the Energy and
Sustainable Development Program at the ADA University Institute of
Development and Diplomacy, who provided detailed information to
journalists during sessions on "Azerbaijan's Energy Policy: From
Oil and Gas Pipelines to Green Energy Corridors" and "Riding the
Wave of Climate Change: How Azerbaijan is COPing?" also shared his
insights and perspectives with Azernews on the
upcoming COP29 event to be held in Baku.
Touching on the purpose of bringing COP29 to Azerbaijan, Ahmad
Humbatov noted that COP 29 is generally one of the most important
international events, providing an important platform for
discussing climate change.
He emphasized that it is a prestigious event and a significant
opportunity for Azerbaijan to showcase its active climate actions,
commitment to tackling climate change, and development of green
energy, despite being a significant oil and gas producer.
He highlighted the potential economic dividends, opportunities
for tourism sector growth, infrastructure development, and
renewable energy investments that COP29 could bring to Azerbaijan.
He concluded by expressing optimism that these opportunities would
help Azerbaijan further its agenda and realize its goals.
