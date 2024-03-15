Preparations For ASEAN Summit On Track, Says Lao PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
VIENTIANE, Mac 15 (NNN-KPL) – Preparations for the summit, during Laos' chairmanship of ASEAN 2024, were going as planned, according to Lao Prime Minister, Sonexay Siphandone.
During a meeting yesterday, chaired by Sonexay, the participants mulled over preparations concerning the summit, the Lao People's Army News reported, today.
Sonexay instructed the participants to continue with their work responsibly and diligently.– NNN-KPL
