OAPEC Chief: Oil Will Remain The Main Energy Source For Many Decades

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 15 (KUNA) -- Demand for crude oil will continue to rise and the crude will remain a main energy source for long decades, said the OAPEC chief.

Oil demand will continue to increase and crude will maintain its status as a main energy resource for long decades, thus cooperation and constructive dialogue is warranted among the stakeholders with respect to both demand and supply security, said Jamal Al-Loughani, Secretary General of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) in a statement to KUNA.

He underscored the need for research on clean energy, including renewable energy, the advanced and cleanest fossil fuel technology and encouraging investment in the energy infrastructures and the clean energy technology, Al-Loughani said, expressing his belief that such an approach would "lead us to attain the global energy security in its two fields, the demand and supply security."

Al-Loughni added that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to supply security, also noting that low emissions plans should be executed in tandem with the usage of various types of energy transformation technologies. (end)

aam











MENAFN15032024000071011013ID1107981324