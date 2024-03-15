Kuwait Oil Rises To USD 84.39 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil price rose by USD 1.88 to reach USD 84.39 per barrel on Thursday as opposed to USD 82.51 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Friday. In international markets, forwards of the Brent crude went up by USD 1.39 to settle at USD 85.42 pb, same as the Intermediate West Texas crude which rose by USD 1.54, settling at USD 81.26 a barrel. (end) aam

