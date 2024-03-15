Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Multiple myeloma is a highly uncommon kind of blood cancer that affects the white blood cells and plasma cells and develops in the bone marrow. When a patient receives treatment for multiple myeloma, the bone marrow is where the white blood cells (WBCs) begin to multiply randomly. Step-by-step procedures are used to treat multiple myeloma. The stem cell transplant is carried out once the induction therapy has been completed. In the second approach, a machine aids the patient's stem cell extraction, storage, and freezing. The cells are then reimplanted into the patient's body following this surgery. Chemotherapy containing Velcade, Cytoxan, Adriamycin, Alkeran, Thalomid, and Revlimid is another treatment option for multiple myeloma. Proteasome inhibitors are usually utilized to treat multiple myeloma in all stages of the diagnostic process, regardless of the type of therapy. The global treatment market for multiple myeloma is expanding due to the rising prevalence of numerous chronic diseases.



Market Dynamics

Increasing Multiple Myeloma Prevalence to Boost Market Growth

Increased frequency of blood malignancies, including multiple myeloma, is a crucial market driver. Despite being a rare malignancy, MM accounts for many cases globally, and there is a need for advanced therapies. Efficient and sophisticated therapies generally improve patient clinical results. It is crucial because MM is rising globally. Cancer Network reported 130,000 cases in 2016. The global multiple myeloma treatment market is expected to develop due to these factors. Due to continuous R&D, complex medicines are needed to improve prognosis.

Increasing the number of new product launches for multiple myeloma will stimulate market expansion.

Developing effective therapies for managing the condition, which has significantly lower cure rates, is the subject of growing R&D activity. However, several new treatments have been introduced due to significant and influential market competitors' expanding and ongoing research initiatives. For instance, the U.S. FDA declared in March 2020 that Sarclisa (isatuximab-irfc), to be administered in conjunction with two other treatments, had been approved. Although the success rates of treatments are lower, the condition is entirely treatable, which is expected to propel the growth of the global multiple myeloma market. An improved prognosis for an illness increases the likelihood that people will choose therapy, increasing the income generated by the global market.

Growth opportunities for the global multiple myeloma therapeutics market

The market's ability to support many products

The global multiple myeloma therapeutics market's key strength is its ability to support a wide range of products. Patients with multiple myeloma will likely have more therapy options thanks to novel medications. These cutting-edge medications won't be fighting for the same market share; instead, they'll be combined to create more efficient treatment plans, boosting each other's sales. Once more, a different combination will be used if a patient relapses. It indicates that there are significant prospects for revenue production within the projection period.

Regional analysis of the global multiple myeloma therapeutics market

The global market for multiple myeloma therapeutics is broken down into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America dominated the market. Rising illness prevalence, increased demand for therapy, and more advanced treatments characterize the market in the region. These characteristics, along with increased healthcare expenditures and patient population interest in innovative treatment alternatives, are responsible for the region's significant global market share. For the most part the market will be concentrated in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Regulatory approvals of essential drugs in the region and longer patent expiry dates are expected to enhance demand for European pharmaceuticals throughout the forecast period. New approvals of treatments like DARZALEX (daratumumab) in major countries like Japan and a big patient population base in the area are expected to boost market expansion in the Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. Examples of developing markets are Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. Improvements in infrastructure, including healthcare, and increasing awareness and use of sophisticated therapies will likely fuel market growth throughout the projection period.

Key Highlights



The global market for multiple myeloma therapeutics was valued at USD 23.27 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to reach USD 39.65 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The global market for multiple myeloma therapeutics is divided into three parts based on drug class, distribution channel and region. Further, based on drug class, the market is divided into Alkylating Agents, Immunomodulators, Anti-CD38 Monoclonal antibodies, Proteasome inhibitors and Others. The immunomodulators segment held the largest market share.

The market is segmented into Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Hospital Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies based on the distribution channel. The segment with the most significant market share was hospital pharmacies.

The market is broken down into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The North American region dominated the market.



Competitive analysis of the global multiple myeloma therapeutics market

Some key players contributing majorly to the global multiple myeloma therapeutics market are Rhizen Pharmaceuticals S.A., Johnson and Johnson, Terpenoid Therapeutics Inc., Ablynx NV, Acceleron Pharma Inc., IGF Oncology LLC., ImmunGene Inc., Millennium Pharmaceuticals Inc., AB Science SA, AbbVie Inc., Mirna Therapeutics, RedHill Biopharma Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., TG Therapeutics Inc., and MimiVax LLC.

Recent developments in some of the key players



In February 2022, the U.S. health agency gave the green light to a treatment for a type of white blood cell cancer made by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) and its partner in China, Legend Biotech Corp (LEGN.O).

June 2022, more options are available for patients with multiple myeloma who have completed treatment with three-drug combination therapy.

In March 2022, the FDA had given Harpoon Therapeutics' HPN217 fast track designation as possible immunotherapy for persons with relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who have tried at least four prior treatments.



Market Segmentation

By Drug Class



Alkylating Agents

Immunomodulators

Anti-CD38 Monoclonal Antibody

Proteasome Inhibitor

Others



By Distribution Channel



Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa



