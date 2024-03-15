Power Electronics Market Size, Share, Demand & Trends 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Power Electronics Market Report by Device (Power Discrete, Power Modules, Power ICs), Material (Silicon, Sapphire, Silicon Carbide, Gallium Nitride, and Others), Application (Power Management, UPS, Renewable, and Others), Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage), End Use Industry (Automotive, Military and Aerospace, Energy and Power, IT and Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global power electronics market size reached US$ 31.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 50.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Power Electronics Industry:

Rising Energy Demand:

The increasing global energy consumption is driven by industrialization and urbanization trends. In addition, the growing economies and populations are shifting toward urban areas, which is escalating the demand for electrical energy and the development of more efficient power electronics to manage and distribute electricity effectively, thus contributing to market growth.

Also, Industrialization, with its expanding manufacturing and production activities, relies on consistent and reliable power sources, thus augmenting the market growth. Moreover, rapid urbanization requires electricity for lighting, heating, cooling, and various electronic devices represents another major growth-inducing factor. Power electronics is essential in optimizing energy distribution and ensuring its availability.

Increasing Renewable Energy Adoption:

The adoption of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years due to environmental concerns and a shift toward sustainable energy practices. In addition, advanced power electronics solutions are essential to effectively harness the potential of renewable energy, thus influencing the market growth. Along with this, solar panels and wind turbines generate direct current (DC) electricity, which must be converted into alternating current (AC) for use in homes and industries. Advanced inverters and converters allow efficient DC-AC conversion, minimizing energy losses in the process. Moreover, renewable energy sources are often decentralized, and located in various geographical areas offering efficient grid integration to ensure a stable and reliable energy supply. Power electronics facilitate the seamless integration of renewable energy into existing grids, allowing for smooth energy flow and reducing grid instability issues, representing another major growth-inducing factor.

Technological Advancements:

The power electronics benefits significantly from continuous technological advancements in semiconductor technology and materials. These innovations led to the development of more advanced and efficient power electronic components and systems. Moreover, semiconductor devices such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) are gaining traction in recent years due to their superior electrical properties. They offer higher efficiency, faster switching speeds, and increased temperature tolerance compared to traditional silicon-based components which translates into more efficient power converters and inverters, reducing energy losses in the conversion process. Furthermore, research into new materials and manufacturing techniques continues to drive progress in power electronics which allows the development of innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of various industries, from automotive to renewable energy.

Global Power Electronics Market Report Segmentation:

By Device:



Power Discrete



Diode



Transistors

Thyristor

Power Modules



Intelligent Power Module

Power Integrated Module

Power ICs



Power Management Integrated Circuit Application-Specific Integrated Circuit

Power modules are the largest segment due to their versatility and efficiency in various applications that offer compact and integrated solutions, to improve energy management and conversion.

By Material:



Silicon

Sapphire

Silicon Carbide

Gallium Nitride Others

Silicon carbide (SiC) dominates the market in terms of material, primarily because of its superior electrical properties, including high thermal conductivity and low switching losses. These qualities make SiC an ideal choice for power electronics applications where efficiency and reliability are paramount.

By Application:



Power Management

UPS

Renewable Others

Renewable energy accounted for the largest segment due to the shift toward sustainable energy sources, to efficiently harness and integrate renewable energy.

By Voltage:



Low Voltage

Medium Voltage High Voltage

Medium voltage is the largest market segment driven by the demand for reliable power distribution systems in industries and commercial settings to maintain stable power supply networks.

By End Use:



Automotive

Military and Aerospace

Energy and Power

IT and Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics Others

The automotive sector has accounted for the largest market share in the power electronics industry, owing to the increasing electrification of vehicles that rely on power electronics for motor control and energy conversion.

Regional Insights:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific region is dominating the power electronics market due to its rapid industrialization, urbanization, and strong emphasis on renewable energy adoption.

Global Power Electronics Market Opportunities:

The market presents significant opportunities for growth and innovation. As industries worldwide prioritize energy efficiency, the demand for advanced power electronics solutions is influencing the market growth. Also, several opportunities in the renewable energy sector and the integration of solar and wind power require efficient converters and inverters, thus augmenting the market growth. The electrification of transportation, particularly the growing electric vehicle (EV) market, offers substantial prospects for power electronics manufacturers, as EVs rely heavily on power electronics for propulsion and charging systems. Additionally, the ongoing development of smart grids and the need for reliable power distribution systems create avenues for innovation and market expansion. Furthermore, as industries seek ways to reduce energy consumption and improve power quality, power electronics companies are exploring

new applications and technologies to address these evolving needs.

