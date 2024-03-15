Moci Shares Advise For Buying And Selling Gold

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: To enhance consumer awareness and help consumers make better choices when shopping for gold and jewellery Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) shared guidelines, yesterday.

In a post on its X platform the Ministry raised awareness among people stating that when buying gold make sure the piece is weighed using an accurate scale, gold carat is labeled on the piece and get a detailed invoice.

Customers should ensure to buy jewellery which is inside the box before leaving the store, know about guarantee and store policy, it added.

The post further stated after receiving the invoice ensure the date of purchase, name of buyer, gold carat, full description of the piece purchased, name of the merchant and their commercial information, guarantee and total price are on the invoice.

The Ministry advised when selling gold ensure to know the precise weight of the piece you wish to sell and know the daily rate of buying gold.

The 24-carat gold was trading at QR263.5 per gram and 22-carat was at QR247.5 in Qatar, yesterday.

Gold is one of the most sought after precious metal worldwide and it also enjoys a growing demand due to its various uses. It is an asset which may be used in tough times for profit when the market rate shoots up. In times of a crisis, investors globally view gold as a safe haven which increases its demand.

The prices of the yellow metal edged lower yesterday as the US dollar gained, though bullion remained near recowrd-high levels as traders awaited more economic data out of the US that could steer hopes for a mid-year rate cut by the Federal Reserve.