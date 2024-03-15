Al Sadd Aim To Return To Winning Ways At ESL

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Leaders Al Sadd are eager to regain winning form as they will host Muaither in the Expo Stars League (ESL) at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium tonight.

The Wolves saw their lead cut to three points after back-to-back 2-2 draws against Al Gharafa and Al Arabi in their last two matches, with coach Wesam Rizik saying his team must collect“three very important” points against the relegation-threatened side.

Al Sadd, who have 37 points from 16 games, are facing a challenge from Al Gharafa (34 points), Al Rayyan (32 points) and Al Wakrah (31 points) in the title race as the top flight heads into the final stages.

Rizik said the team must come up with an improved show after conceding late equalisers in both the drawn games to stay on top of the points table.

“I am expecting a strong reaction from the players after scoring only two points in the last two matches, and this does not satisfy our ambition or the ambition of Al Sadd fans,” the Al Sadd coach told a pre-match press conference.

“We will be fully prepared for the next match against Muaither. The character of our players will have a role in the match in order for us to make a strong comeback. We have players who are able to provide their best and maintain the top spot in the league,” he added.

Muaither are fighting to avoid relegation, leading bottom placed Al Markhiya by three points after accumulating 11 points. They are two points behind Qatar SC, placed 10th in the standings. Their coach Jorge Da Silva said the team will fire on cylinders to earn a positive result against Al Sadd.

“We will give everything we have and enter the match with all seriousness,” he said.

“In such matches, we must play with extreme concentration and, most importantly, exploit all the opportunities that are available to us on the field. Such difficult matches are decided on small details and the players must take care of them,” Da Silva added.

In other match tonight, defending champions Al Duhail will take on Al Shamal hoping to rise in the standings.

The Red Knights are languishing at seventh position in the standings with 19 points, just a point ahead of Al Shamal.

Coach Christophe Galtier said Al Duhail, who are returning from a 1-2 loss against Al Wakrah, must completely focus on the match.

“I spoke with the players after the recent loss and said that there are important things that we do on the field, and there are individual mistakes that are repeated in matches. We must be realistic on the field and have full concentration,” he said.

Al Shamal coach Poya Asbhagi was expecting a difficult challenge from Galtier's side.

“Al Duhail are the holders of the league title and regardless of their recent results, they remain a strong team full of prominent players with tremendous potential, so the game will be difficult for them and we must be adequately prepared for it,” Asbhagi said ahead of the match to be played at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium.