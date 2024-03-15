Maryam, Haajerah Bag Wins As Hathab Resumes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Maryam Ahmed Alsemaitt and Haajerah Khan bagged dressage honours as Longines Hathab resumed after a two-and-a-half month break at Qatar Equestrian Federation's Outdoor Arena with ninth round yesterday.

Maryam, astride San Francisco won the Medium (Level 1), after accumulating 68.542 points while Jassim Mohammed Al Fahd Al Kuwari riding Leslie Ann 2 and Floyd secured second and third positions after earning 64.583 and 61.458 points respectively.



Haajerah Khan receives her award.

Meanwhile, Haajerah teamed up with Lauries to win the Prelim (Level 2) event after registering 68.043 points. Abdulla Khalid Al Julandani (H'amour Dcaramel Vh Bloemenhof) and Jassim Mohammed Al Fahd Al Kuwari (Special Edition 19) completed the podium after claiming 67.391 and 66.739 points respectively.

Faisal Al Kahla, Deputy Director of the Longines Hathab Championship, and Omar Al Buainain, Director of the Services Sector, supporting the Qatar Equestrian Federation, crowned the winners.

Today, the future stars will get their chance to shine. The Future Riders class is divided into two age groups, the first for riders aged 6-12, and the second for those aged 12-16, and will start at 8:00 pm and 9:00 pm respectively.

The Small Tour competition, with jumps at 110/115 cm, will begin at 10:30 pm.

The Medium Tour individual and team events for 130/135cm will begin at 1:30 am early next morning.