Qatar's Ismail Seals Paris Games Spot With Victory In South Africa

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Ismail Doudai Abakar yesterday became the fourth Qatari track and field athlete to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics following an impressive win at the ASA Athletics Grand Prix 1 / Continental Tour Challenger 2024, hosted in Potchefstroom by Athletics South Africa.

In the men's 400m hurdles event at the NWU McArthur Stadium, Ismail cruised to win the gold medal in 48.68 secs. The mark to qualify for this year's Olympics is 48.70. South African athletes Leroux Hamman and Johannes Pretorius secured the silver and bronze medals respectively. Hamman finished with a time of 49.75, while Pretorius clocked a time of 50.66.

Ismail joins an elite group of athletes, including Bassem Hemeida and Abderrahman Samba in the Men's 400m hurdles, as well as the reigning Olympic champion in the men's high jump, Mutaz Essa Barshim at the prestigious Games which begins on July 26.