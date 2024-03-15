Red Bull Four 2 Score Qatar Rounds To Kick Off On March 22

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Red Bull Four 2 Score is landing in Qatar, challenging football enthusiasts to demonstrate their finest moves on the small field. Audiences will witness talented teams battle it out to secure a well-deserved spot on the list of international teams that will go on an all-expense-paid trip to RB Leipzig in Germany.

The tournament is set to kick off with qualifiers on March 22 and 23 at the Expo Doha 2023 at 8:00pm, followed by further rounds on the 29th and 30th at the Maidan Sports Center at 8:00pm. The heat intensifies as teams vie for victory at the National Final on April 6th, Hosted at the Abdullah Bin Nasser Bin Khalifa stadium complex - the host of Al Duhail FC.

The football tournament--with players aged between 16 to 35 years old, is played in 10- minute rounds, no breaks, no goalie, with 4 players on each team, along with one substitute player. The special twist is to score when it matters: goals scored in the first and last 60 seconds of a game count double.

Each tournament is played out in 3 stages: Group stage, Knockout stage, and Final.

In the group stage, the winning teams are awarded three points, the losing teams zero points. If the score is tied after 10 minutes, both teams are awarded one point each.

There's no penalty shootout or golden goal in the group stage. In the knockout stage, if the score is tied after 10 minutes, a golden goal decides who's going to proceed to the next round. More than 25 countries are participating globally in the fight to win a ticket to compete at the world finals at RB Leipzig.

The Qatari teams will be looking forward to not only playing against other international winning teams, but to representing the country and raise its flag high.