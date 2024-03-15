HONOR Announces The Upcoming Launch Of AI Powered HONOR Magic6 Pro

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Global technology brand HONOR announced the upcoming release of its newest addition to the prestigious HONOR Magic Series flagship lineup, the HONOR Magic 6 Pro. Following its impressive debut at MWC 2024, where it won the "Best of MWC 2024" award, the HONOR Magic6 Pro also launched at LEAP 2024 in Riyadh. It received high praise from top media outlets and was notably recognized as a smartphone with The Best AI Camera Smartphone, highlighting its exceptional camera capabilities.

The HONOR Magic6 Pro achieved a significant milestone in 2024 by being the 1st smartphone to be awarded 5 DXOMARK 2024 Gold Labels.

AI Falcon Camera, Designed for Sportography

HONOR Magic6 Pro reimagines the future of imaging experience with the revolutionary upgraded AI Falcon Camera, which compromises a 50MP Wide camera, 50MP Ultra-wide camera and 180MP Periscope Telephoto camera, leveraging the AI technologies and empowering users to capture sports photography with intricate details.

A Glimpse of The Future with HONOR MagicOS 8.0

HONOR goes beyond conventional smartphone capabilities and reshapes users' future lifestyles with pioneering innovations. Running the latest HONOR MagicOS 8.0. One standout feature is the Magic Portal which harnesses the power of AI to understand and comprehend users' messages and behaviors.

Exceptional Display Excellence and Durability

Featuring the HONOR NanoCrystal Shield, the HONOR Magic6 Pro boasts exceptional durability and stability. Verified by SGS's 5 Star Overall Glass Drop Resistance Ability certification in multiple scenarios.

HONOR prioritizes users' well-being by incorporating human-centric innovations on HONOR Magic6 Pro, including PWM technology, Dynamic Dimming, Customized Circadian Night Display and Nature Tone Display. It features the industry's highest 4320Hz PWM Dimming frequency, minimizing the potential risk associated with digital displays.

Second-generation Silicon-carbon Battery

HONOR has embarked on groundbreaking innovation in battery technology, standing out as the 1st brand to apply emerging battery innovations from other industries to smartphones, bringing the all-new Second-generation Silicon-carbon Battery to the HONOR Magic6 Series.

Pricing and Availability

The HONOR Magic6 Pro will be available in Black and Epi Greenfor pre-order in UAE market from March 22, 2024, and can be purchased through hihonor,Emax, Jumbo,Sharaf DG, , Etisalat, Amazon & Noon.

