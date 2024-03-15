BDS Movement Applauds App-Based Transport Workers' Boycott Of Chevron Gas Stations

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem/ PNN/

The BDS movement welcomes the announcement of the International Alliance of App-Based Transport Workers (IAAWT), representing 100,000 app-based drivers in 20 countries, to boycott Chevron gas stations (branded as Chevron, Caltex, or Texaco), in alignment with the Palestinian-led BDS campaign against and the call by Palestinian trade unions.

Since 2020, Chevron has been the main international actor extracting fossil gas claimed by Israel in the Eastern Mediterranean, increasing the list of human and environmental rights violations the company is involved in worldwide, and generating billions of dollars for Israel's genocidal war chest and apartheid regime.



The BDS movement reiterates its call on supporters of Palestinian rights and climate justice, particularly workers and labor unions, to escalate divestment and boycott campaigns against Chevron (and all its gas stations), as was done against Shell during the South African anti-apartheid struggle in the 1980s.

