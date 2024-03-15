Israeli Forces' Massacre At Gaza Relief Aid Site Leaves Dozens Dead And Wounded

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza / PNN /

Dozens of innocent civilians were brutally murdered or wounded tonight in a new slaughter committed by the Israeli occupation forces. The massacre targeted a crowd of people waiting for the arrival of desperately needed relief aid at the Kuwait roundabout in Gaza City.

Dr. Mustafa Al-Barghouti, President of Palestinian Medical Relief" said that Israel committed a new massacre against Palestinian civilians in Gaza city who were trying to get humanitarian assistance.



Al-Barghouti Added that more than 100 Palestinians were killed or injured in this new Israeli attack by Israeli planes.

Local sources reported that the casualties occurred after Israeli warplanes and drones launched salvos of gunfire and missiles targeting a crowd of people who were waiting for the delivery of food and relief supplies near the Kuwait roundabout in Gaza City.

A video clip captured by a journalist at the scene of the deadly Israeli assault showed the bodies of several victims, including children, at the site of the massacre.

The bodies of the deceased and the wounded were transported to the Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

The Kuwait roundabout in Gaza City is the site designated for the delivery of UN aid destined to the northern Gaza Strip, subject to the approval of the Israeli occupation authorities.



In recent weeks, the venue has seen repeated massacres perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces against Palestinians waiting for the arrival of aid trucks.



The northern Gaza region, which includes Gaza City and the North Gaza province, has been under tight Israeli blockade since the outbreak of the ongoing Israeli war of genocide on the Strip, pushing the region's nearly 700,000 Palestinian citizens to the verge of famine.