BCA In Talks With Government To Facilitate Government Jobs For Cricket Players In The State

Patna, March 15 (IANS) Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Rakesh Tiwari has stated that the cricket governing body of the state is in talks with the Bihar government to have government jobs in the pipeline for cricket players.

BCA will be staging many domestic tournaments in Bihar to nurture cricket talent at the grassroots level and this new revelation has further bolstered the passion of the aspiring players from the state.

"Discussions are underway with the Bihar government to facilitate government jobs for cricket players. Our discussions have been positive. We are confident that this initiative will further increase the interest of the youth in cricket and encourage their participation," BCA president Rakesh Tiwari said in a statement.

Speaking about the upcoming tournaments being organized in the state, the BCA president assured that players performing well in the competitions will be selected for the Bihar team.

"Every year, the Bihar Cricket Association organizes domestic cricket tournaments for its young players across various levels and age groups. Based on these competitions, talented players are selected for Bihar's team. These selected players receive specialized training facilitated by certified coaches from the BCCI," said the BCA president.

"The domestic cricket tournament in Bihar has commenced, with male and female players from various categories participating through their respective District Cricket Associations, under the auspices of the BCCI," Rakesh Tiwari added.

Meanwhile, the Ranji Trophy tournament concluded on Thursday with Mumbai clinching the title. Bihar's run in the tournament came to an end last month during the league stage. Bihar played in the Elite Group in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy.