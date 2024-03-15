Pool Tables Market Size, Share And Trends Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Pool Tables Market Report by Type (American Pool Table, British Pool Table, and Others), Size (7 ft, 8 ft, 9 ft, and Others), Material (Slate Pool Table, Wooden Pool Table, Metallic Pool Table, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others), End Use (Residential, Commercial, Professional), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global pool tables market size reached US$ 227.7 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 354.7 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during 2024-2032.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pool-tables-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Pool Tables Industry:

Increasing Popularity of Indoor Recreation:

The pool tables market is experiencing significant growth, driven by an increasing interest in indoor recreational activities. This surge is largely attributed to consumers seeking engaging leisure options that can be enjoyed regardless of weather conditions or time constraints. Pool, as a game, offers entertainment and also enhances strategic thinking and skills development, making it appealing across various age groups. The rise in disposable income has further facilitated the investment in home entertainment solutions, including pool tables, contributing to the market's expansion. Additionally, the growing number of sports bars and recreational facilities incorporating pool tables as a key feature of their entertainment offerings has further propelled the market forward. This trend reflects a broader shift toward indoor leisure activities, underlining the pool table market's potential for continued growth.

Rising Adoption in Hospitality Industries:

The hospitality and leisure industries play a crucial role in driving the pool tables market, with an increasing number of hotels, resorts, sports bars, and leisure centers incorporating pool tables into their amenities. This inclusion is aimed at enhancing customer experience, offering guests and visitors an added value through recreational activities. The strategic placement of pool tables in these establishments encourages social interaction and extends the dwell time of customers, potentially increasing revenue. Moreover, the competitive aspect of pool promotes organized events and tournaments, further boosting its popularity. As businesses strive to differentiate themselves and improve their service offerings, the demand for high-quality, durable pool tables suitable for commercial use continues to rise, significantly contributing to the market's expansion.

Technological Advancements:

Technological advancements and customization options are significantly influencing the pool tables market. Innovations in design and materials have led to the development of more durable, aesthetically pleasing, and space-efficient tables, catering to a wider range of consumer preferences and spaces. The integration of technology, such as LED lighting and electronic scoring systems, has also enhanced the playing experience, making pool tables more attractive to tech-savvy consumers. Furthermore, the ability to customize pool tables in terms of size, color, and design has expanded their appeal, allowing individuals and commercial entities to tailor their purchase to fit specific themes or branding requirements.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Pool Tables

Industry:



American Heritage Billiards LLC

Beijing Xingpai Group

Blatt Billiards

Brunswick Corporation

Connelly Billiards Tucson

Diamond Billiard Products Inc.

EastPoint Sports

Gabriels (HCSB bv)

Gold Standard Games Inc.

Legacy Billiards

Olhausen Billiard Manufacturing Inc.

Plank and Hide Co.

Presidential Billiards Valley-Dynamo Inc.

Pool Tables Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:





American Pool Table

British Pool Table Others

American pool table represents the largest segment due to its popularity in the United States, where it is widely played in homes, bars, and recreational venues.

By Size:





7 ft

8 ft

9 ft Others

On the basis of the size, the market has been classified into 7 ft, 8 ft, 9 ft, and others.

By Material:





Slate Pool Table

Wooden Pool Table

Metallic Pool Table Others

Slate pool table holds the largest market share due to its superior quality and durability, making it the preferred choice for serious players and enthusiasts seeking a premium playing experience.

By Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores Others

Specialty stores dominate the market as they offer a wide selection of pool tables, accessories, and expertise, attracting customers looking for specialized products and personalized service.

By End Use:





Residential

Commercial Professional

Professional use holds the maximum number of shares due to the demand for high-quality, regulation-size pool tables in professional tournaments, pool halls, and other competitive settings.

Regional Insights:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the pool tables market is attributed to the established pool culture, high disposable income levels, and the presence of leading manufacturers and retailers catering to diverse consumer preferences in the region.

Global Pool Tables Market Trends:

Presently, there is a growing demand for customized pool tables tailored to individual preferences in terms of design, size, materials, and features. Consumers seek unique, personalized gaming experiences to reflect their style and personality. Besides, manufacturers are integrating technology into pool tables to enhance functionality and user experience. This includes features such as LED lighting, digital scorekeeping, automated ball return systems, and smartphone connectivity, appealing to tech-savvy consumers. Moreover, environmental sustainability is becoming a key consideration in the pool tables market. Manufacturers are increasingly using sustainable materials, such as FSC-certified wood and recycled materials, and implementing eco-friendly production processes to reduce their carbon footprint and appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163