SFS commits to the“Science Based Targets initiative”

15.03.2024 / 06:12 CET/CEST

As part of its decarbonization strategy on the way to net zero, SFS is committing to the"Science Based Targets initiative" (SBTi) as a way of supporting the Paris Climate Agreement that seeks to limit global warming to 1.5°C. Over the next two years, SFS Group will further develop its climate strategy and adapt existing goals to the science based criteria under the SBTi.

