|
SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
SFS commits to the“Science Based Targets initiative”
15.03.2024 / 06:12 CET/CEST
As part of its decarbonization strategy on the way to net zero, SFS is committing to the“Science Based Targets initiative” (SBTi) as a way of supporting the Paris Climate Agreement that seeks to limit global warming to 1.5°C. Over the next two years, SFS Group will further develop its climate strategy and adapt existing goals to the science based criteria under the SBTi.
Media & Newsroom
|
Read the full media release here
Mit freundlichen Grüssen
Best regards
Lukas Graf
Valentina Dönz
Corporate Communications
SFS Group AG
Rosenbergsaustrasse 8, CH-9435 Heerbrugg
T +41 71 727 53 50
...
sfs
End of Media Release
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| SFS Group Schweiz AG
|
| Rosenbergsaustrasse 8
|
| 9435 Heerbrugg
|
| Switzerland
| Phone:
| +41717275151
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| CH0239229302
| Valor:
| 23922930
| Listed:
| SIX Swiss Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1859475
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN15032024004691010666ID1107981114
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.