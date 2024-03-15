               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SFS Commits To The “Science Based Targets Initiative”


3/15/2024 4:27:47 AM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
SFS commits to the“Science Based Targets initiative”
15.03.2024 / 06:12 CET/CEST

As part of its decarbonization strategy on the way to net zero, SFS is committing to the“Science Based Targets initiative” (SBTi) as a way of supporting the Paris Climate Agreement that seeks to limit global warming to 1.5°C. Over the next two years, SFS Group will further develop its climate strategy and adapt existing goals to the science based criteria under the SBTi.

Media & Newsroom

Read the full media release here

Mit freundlichen Grüssen
Best regards

Lukas Graf
Valentina Dönz

Corporate Communications

SFS Group AG
Rosenbergsaustrasse 8, CH-9435 Heerbrugg
T +41 71 727 53 50
...
sfs


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: SFS Group Schweiz AG
Rosenbergsaustrasse 8
9435 Heerbrugg
Switzerland
Phone: +41717275151
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: CH0239229302
Valor: 23922930
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1859475


End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN15032024004691010666ID1107981114

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search