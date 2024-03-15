AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: RELEASE FY2023 RESULTS ON MARCH 21, 2024 AND INVITATION FOR INVESTORS’ CONFERENCE CALL ON MARCH 22, 2024

EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Vienna, March15, 2024 AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (the“Company”), announces that it will release FY2023 Financial Results on Thursday, March 21, 2024, as announced previously in the 2024 Financial Calendar. An Investors' Conference Call will be held on Friday, March 22, at 13:00 Vienna time (14:00 Athens time). The details of the Conference Call are presented in the invitation that follows in the next page

ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG is a Technology company that draws upon more than 130 years of experience and innovation in the fields of information management, printing and communications, to provide customer experiences totally imbued in transparency and security.

The company offers a complementary portfolio of products and services in payment solutions, identification, smart cards, personalization, digitization and secure data management for the Financial, Government, and the general Private sectors, through a workforce of 2,500 people internationally and is listed on the Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges (ACAG).

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Conference Call Invitation

AUSTRIACARD Management will host a conference call to present and discuss the Full Year 2023 Financial Results. You and/or your colleagues are welcome to join the call.



Date: Friday, 22 nd March 2024 Time: 14:00 (GR)



13:00 (CET)



12:00 (UK)



Duration: The conference call will last approximately 60 minutes. There will be an opportunity for a Q&A session after the presentation. Access Telephone: To join the conference call, please use one of the following telephone numbers:

+30 213 009 6000 or +30 210 946 0800

+43 720 816 079

+49 (0) 69 2222 4493

+44 (0) 800 368 1063

+1 516 447 5632

+44 (0) 203 059 5872



Participants from any other country may choose any of the above numbers.

(Please call 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start). Webcast access: The conference call will be webcast live on the Internet and can be accessed through the following link:

If you experience any difficulty, please call Chorus Call Hellas S.A. at + 30 210 9460803. Replay:

A digital playback of the conference call will be available from about one hour after the conference call has ended until 19 th April 2024

Please dial the following numbers and the PIN CODE: 65357 # from a touch-tone telephone: Digital Playback GR: + 30 210 946 0929 Digital Playback UK: + 44 (0) 203 059 5874 Digital Playback US: + 1 631 257 0626

A replay of the presentation via webcast will also be available and can be accessed through the link provided above



