Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG (Von Nuways AG)

Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG - from NuWays AG
Classification of NuWays AG to INDUS Holding AG
Company Name: INDUS Holding AG
ISIN: DE0006200108
Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: BUY
from: 15.03.2024
Target price: 36.00
Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten
Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr
Bolt-on acquisitions into global megatrends; chg. Topic: INDUS successfully completed the share repurchase program announced
on February 21st. Further, the German conglomerate expanded their portfolio
in the field of infrastructure networks and AI-based industrial automation. Share buyback at an attractive price: During the period from February 22nd
to March 1st, INDUS conducted a public buyback for 1.1m shares at a price
of € 23 per share, which are now held as treasury shares. The volume
amounts to € 25 in aggregate or approximately 4.09% of the company's
share capital. At the current trading price INDUS offers an attractive
return on investment capital, thus we view the buyback as a good capital
allocation decision. Investment into Germany's future infrastructure: INDUS announced the
successful acquisition of the remaining 50% stake in Hauff-Technik GRIDCOM
(sales: € 21m). By that, they are strengthening the existing portfolio in
the field of infrastructure networks with the subsidiaries Weigand Bau GmbH
and Turmbau Steffens & Nölle GmbH. Hauff-Technik GRIDCOM produces passive
components for the fiberoptic infrastructure. INDUS became already in 1986
the sole shareholder of Hauff-Technik GmbH & Co. KG, which acquired 50% of
Hauff-Technik GRIDCOM in 2016. While the purchase price was not disclosed,
we would expect it to be in the mid single-digit €m range for the 50%
stake. Investment in AI-based industrial automation: INDUS acquired Gestalt
Robotics GmbH, a specialist in the field of AI-based automation for
industrial applications (sales: € 5m). We expect the acquisition price to
be in the low to mid single-digit €m range. By acquiring Gestalt Robotics,
INDUS is expanding its engineering segment and lays the foundation to
profit from the fast growing AI market. Attractive cashflow generation: INDUS delivered a preliminary FY23 FCF
north of € 190m, materially improving yoy (FY22: € 102m) and exceeding the
management target of € 100m, thanks to further noticeable working capital
normalizations. Supported by the divestment of the loss-making
automotive-related business in FY23, we expect INDUS to deliver FCF of €
100m in a normalized year, making it a cash cow with an attractive
normalized FCF-Yield of c. 9%. INDUS remains attractively priced trading at only 4.3x EV/EBITDA 2024e,
which is 28% below its 10y historical average. Hence, we reiterate BUY with
an unchanged PT of € 36 based on FCFY 2024e.
Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden: NuWays AG - Equity Research
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
