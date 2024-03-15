Metalogic PMS To Host National Conference On Steel In Infrastructure In Delhi

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Metalogic PMS , a renowned steel market intelligence firm, is proud to announce the hosting of the National Conference on Steel in Infrastructure. Scheduled for March 16th, 2024, the event will be held at The Ashok Hotel in New Delhi. The conference aims to shed light on the pivotal role of steel in meeting India's evolving infrastructural needs.



Metalogic National Conference on Steel in Infra





Under the esteemed presence of distinguished dignitaries including Nagendra Nath Sinha (IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Steel), Maj. Gen Ashok Kumar (Ministry of Defense), Naveen Jindal (Chairman, Jindal Steel & Power), Amarendu Prakash (CMD Steel Authority of India Ltd.) and Ravindra Kumar Jain, IRSE, Managing Director, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India, the conference anticipates engaging discussions and valuable insights.





Monica Bachchan, Founder & CEO of Metalogic PMS , emphasized that this conference is more than just about steel. She expressed, "The goal is to unite various user industries, which becomes feasible when we encompass the entire value chain, including architects, structural and civil engineers, infrastructure developers, and steel manufacturers."





The conference will also feature the unveiling of an online portal by TMT Junction owned by Mr. Suresh Bajoria, a startup based in Nagpur. This platform aims to facilitate the buying and selling of steel online, streamlining the process for manufacturers and users alike.





The conference aims to raise awareness about the advantages of utilizing steel over other materials in the construction of infrastructure. Recent statistics indicate that while the steel to cement ratio in India stands at 0.35, it exceeds one in other countries. Moreover, steel-framed construction constitutes only 10 per cent in India, significantly lower than the global average of 40 per cent, and even reaching 80 per cent in some countries.





To address this critical issue, Metalogic PMS has brought together leading industrial players under one roof.





The conference will also address concerns among secondary steel manufacturers regarding their inclusion in government-related infrastructure projects. With the Indian government aiming to increase the country's per capita steel consumption from 87 kgs in 2023 to 220 kgs, there is immense potential for steel consumption growth. Domestic steel players are already gearing up to increase their production capacities, with the National Steel Policy projecting a production capacity of 300 million tons by 2030-31.





The National Conference on Steel in Infrastructure promises to be a significant platform for discussions and collaborations aimed at fostering the use of steel in India's infrastructure development journey.