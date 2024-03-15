Global Salmon Market Size, Share, Price Forecast Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled" Salmon Market Report by Type (Farmed, Wild Captured), Species (Atlantic, Pink, Chum/Dog, Coho, Sockeye, and Others), End Product Type (Frozen, Fresh, Canned, and Others), Distribution Channel (Foodservice, Retail), and Region 2024-2032 ", Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market.

What is the market size of salmon?

The global salmon market size reached 3.6 Million Tons in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 4.8 Million Tons by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Salmon Industry:

Product Innovations:

The introduction of value-added salmon products, such as smoked salmon, salmon burgers, and ready-to-eat (RTE) meals, benefits in attracting a broader range of consumers across the globe. These convenient and versatile options offer easy meal solutions for individuals with busy lifestyles and cater to different taste preferences. Moreover, value-added products cater to consumers seeking convenient, nutritious, and flavorful meal options. Besides this, suppliers can tap into new market segments and enhance the satisfaction of individuals by expanding product offerings beyond traditional fillets.

Rising Health Consciousness:

The growing demand for salmon due to the increasing health consciousness among the masses across the globe is offering a positive market outlook. The rising need for salmon as a lean protein source with numerous health benefits is propelling the market growth. Salmon is known for its high omega-3 fatty acid content, which supports cardiovascular health, brain function, and overall well-being. Consumers are seeking nutritious food products and alternatives to red meat. The increasing seafood consumption among individuals is supporting the market growth.

Increasing Focus on Environmental Sustainability:

The rising focus on environmental sustainability on account of concerns about the impact of fishing and aquaculture practices on marine ecosystems is strengthening the market growth. The increasing need for sustainable sourcing methods to mitigate overfishing, habitat destruction, and pollution is bolstering the market growth. Salmon producers are adopting responsible farming practices, such as reducing reliance on wild fish in feed, minimizing waste and pollution, and investing in eco-friendly technologies like recirculating aquaculture systems, which are impelling the market growth.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Salmon Industry:



Cermaq Group ASA

Leroy Seafood Group ASA

Mowi ASA SalMar ASA

Salmon Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:



Farmed Wild Captured

Farmed represents the largest segment as salmon is grown in the controlled environment of aquaculture.

By Species:



Atlantic

Pink

Chum/Dog

Coho

Sockeye Others

Atlantic holds the biggest market share, which can be attributed to the rising demand for enhanced flavor among individuals.



By End Product Type:



Frozen

Fresh

Canned Others

Frozen accounts for the largest market share due to the increasing need for enhanced convenience.



By Distribution Channel:



Foodservice Retail

Foodservice exhibits a clear dominance in the market on account of the rising demand for salmon-based dishes without the hassle of preparation.

By Producing Region:

Farmed:



Norway

Chile

Scotland

Canada

Faroe Islands Others

Wild Captured:



United States

Russia

Japan

Canada Others

Norway dominates the market share for farmed salmon and the United States holds the largest market for wild captured salmon.

By Consuming Region:



European Union

Russia

United States

Brazil

Japan

China Others

European region accounts for the biggest market share, which can be accredited to the increasing utilization of salmon in numerous culinary applications.







Global Salmon Market Trends:

Advancements in aquaculture technology and improvements in the salmon supply chain are impelling the market growth. Moreover, innovations in farming techniques, such as closed containment systems and sustainable feed formulations, enhance productivity while minimizing environmental impact. Additionally, investments in infrastructure and logistics streamline distribution channels, ensuring timely delivery of fresh salmon products worldwide. Supply chain efficiency is essential for maintaining product quality, reducing costs, and meeting fluctuating demand.

In addition, the increasing awareness among individuals about the health benefits associated with salmon consumption, such as omega-3 fatty acids, is supporting the market growth.

