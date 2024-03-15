(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Toku Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Southeast Asia Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Building an Innovative Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) Platform That Boosts Contact Center Performance across Asia-Pacific

Toku delivers a comprehensive customer engagement platform that increases operational efficiency, manages agents, configures call flows, obtains real-time productivity reports, and monitors recorded and live calls

SAN ANTONIO – December 4, 2023 – Frost & Sullivan recently published the Frost RadarTM: Cloud Contact Center Services in Asia-Pacific, 2023, and, based on its findings, recognizes Toku with the 2023 Southeast Asia Competitive Strategy Leadership Award . Toku is a Singapore-based cloud communications service provider (CSP) that delivers bespoke cloud communications and CXaaS solutions to reimagine enterprise customer experiences.

Toku addresses its customers' unique challenges in Asia-Pacific markets by providing customized products and services, bridging the gap between customer data and communications that affect most contact centers. The company features a powerful CXaaS platform with application programming interface (API) capabilities, which allows contact center employees to deliver seamless experiences across voice and digital channels. This cutting-edge platform also integrates the latest business applications and management tools, including workforce management and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions that provide contact center agents access to customer data and information about every customer interaction.

Moreover, Toku has gained substantial market traction in the region and is always open to incorporating trend-setting technologies into its solutions. This includes advanced customer insights, sentiment analysis, predictive analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI). These groundbreaking features position the company as one of Asia-Pacific's highest growth potential players because of its strong ability to adopt new technologies and adapt to emerging market trends.

“Frost & Sullivan acknowledges the company's success in positioning itself as a cloud contact center service provider for companies looking to expand operations across the region, with the added benefit of better voice quality, low latency, and rapid scalability. Toku is uniquely positioned as a disruptive services provider in Asia-Pacific, offering clients a complete and localized omnichannel contact center platform powered by its telephony network,” said Sherrel Sonia Roche, ICT research Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan.

At the core of Toku's success lies in customer satisfaction. The company consistently delivers unparalleled 24/7 support and works closely with its customers to develop products and strategies that respond to their ever-growing market needs. This capability has helped Toku's customers meet regulatory and compliance requirements in different countries and regions.

Furthermore, its strategic partnerships with top technology providers such as Microsoft, Salesforce, Zoom, and ServiceNow enable Toku to offer premium features and integrations, further elevating the customer experience. As a result, Toku's visionary approach and high adaptability have made it a major player in the cloud contact center services industry, and it is poised to expand its operations rapidly throughout Asia-Pacific and beyond.

“With its customer-centric philosophy, Toku's central tenet to success is customer satisfaction. This philosophy permeates every facet of the company's operations, from the client-facing roles to its leadership. As a testament to the company's high client satisfaction rate, Toku acquires many clients through word-of-mouth fueled by its localized services, and bespoke operational strategies,” noted Ms. Roche.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Toku

Toku reimagines customer experience for enterprises.

The Company provides an end-to-end approach to help businesses overcome the complexity of global digital transformation, including strategic consulting expertise, bespoke technology, in-country infrastructure, and local connectivity.

Organizations as diverse as Singapore Airlines, foodpanda, JCDecaux, Gojek, and government agencies tap on Toku's solutions to enhance their Customer Experience with mission-critical cloud communication solutions that deeply integrate with customer data and business processes.

