Autonomous Driving (AD) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for Trucks Reveal Accelerated Development

Truck automation shows steady progress at CES 2024 with promise of exciting market launches.

Autonomous driving (AD) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for trucks were in the spotlight at CES 2024. While they were mostly incremental updates to previous iterations, what is clear is that such technologies have progressed significantly even as market consolidation is intensifying.

Our Top Picks

Kodiak Robotics



California-based Kodiak Robotics showcased its“driverless-ready” sixth-generation autonomous truck, a custom-fitted Kenworth T680 that includes an array of sensors such as cameras, lidar, radar, microphones, and runs on Nvidia GPU.

The company is expected to integrate an advanced Ambarella CV3-AD AI domain control system-on-chip (SoC) to enhance the ongoing enhancement of the truck's sensor and machine-learning capabilities in the latter part of 2024. Kodiak has an order of 800 autonomous trucks from the freight company Loadsmith, which was announced in 2023.

Aurora Innovation



Aurora and Continental announced the completion of the initial phase of a project aimed at mass producing hardware for self-driving trucks. The design and system architecture for an autonomous vehicle hardware kit have been finalized. The start of production by Continental for the autonomous driving solution is expected by 2027, with validation trials expected with Volvo and Paccar, where Aurora has partnered. Aurora's deployment at scale is expected by end of 2024.

Goodyear and Gatik



Goodyear Tire and Gatik revealed a collaboration which combines Goodyear's tire intelligence technology with Gatik's self-driving truck system.

This integration is intended for use in Gatik's Class 3 to 7 autonomous box trucks.

As part of the collaboration, Gatik's autonomous truck fleet will be equipped with Goodyear SightLine technology installed on their tires. The system claims to provide data on road conditions and tire health, optimizing various aspects of self-driving trucks such as rolling resistance, tire load, and braking.

Daimler, Torc Robotics and Aeva



Daimler's autonomous trucking venture Torc Robotics announced that Aeva Technologies would be its lidar systems supplier. As part of the partnership, Aeva will supply Aeva Atlas 4D Lidar (ultra long range) which is Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) category Lidar to Torc Robotics. Torc's driving software will leverage Aeva's perception software. The collaboration is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2024, with Aeva's production scheduled to begin by 2026 and Daimler Truck's autonomous solution production ramping up by 2027.

Daimler, HERE and Bosch



Another major announcement was that Daimler Truck's Predictive Powertrain Control, a cruise control system, will use HERE's ADAS Map and Bosch's Electronic Horizon software. HERE's ADAS map includes factors such as topography, curvature, slope, intersections, traffic signs, speed limits, and driving regulations.

Other Notable AD/ADAS Showcases



Ambarella unveiled a software stack tailored for autonomous driving, specifically optimized for its CV3-AD central AI domain controller family. The company also announced a partnership with Continental for Level 2 to 4 systems.

Mobileye showcased its three platforms: Mobileye SuperVision, Mobileye Chauffeur, and Mobileye Drive. Deployment is set to commence in 2026, with all systems utilizing the Mobileye EyeQ6H SoC.

Qualcomm and Bosch unveiled a central vehicle computer designed for digital cockpit and ADAS functions targeting passenger vehicles, leveraging the Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC. Imagry's mapless AI-based autonomous driving solution was showcased at CES. It merges real-time vision-based perception with AI. This is a Level 4 autonomous technology already used in electric Otokar buses in Europe and the Middle East and is anticipated in the US soon.

Our Perspective

While full autonomy is still a distant prospect, the next few years will continue to see the mainstreaming of AD/ADAS in the commercial vehicle space. Technological advances in the form of new features and functionalities-blind spot monitoring, advanced emergency braking, lane change assist, adaptive cruise control, pedestrian detection, reverse assist, and collision avoidance among others-are encouraging increased adoption. They are helping to minimize accidents and improve efficiencies, while protecting assets and personnel.

A key challenge to the accelerated commercialization of AD is the lack of regulatory clarity and the absence of system standardization. This highlights the need for a clear and robust regulatory framework, coupled with standardization initiatives. In turn, this will require collaboration between OEMs, governments, insurance companies, and other key stakeholders.

Pending the realization and widespread deployment of Level 4, conventional fleets will be extensively deployed. During this juncture, OEMs should leverage growth opportunities linked to fleet and driver-oriented ADAS features that promote cost, productivity, safety, and efficiency benefits. Here again, cross-industry partnerships between OEMs, high-tech companies and Tier II suppliers will be crucial to facilitating ADAS development.

Stakeholders are focused on the long-term goal of self-driving wherein the driver ultimately only has a passive, supervisory role to fulfil. In the meanwhile, ADAS technology is enabling enhanced driver and vehicle safety, promoting comfort and convenience, while boosting productivity and performance. At CES 2024, we saw incremental steps being taken on the road to complete commercial vehicle autonomy.

With inputs from Amrita Shetty, Senior Manager, Communications & Content – Mobility

