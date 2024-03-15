Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream App Offers Numerous Benefits With Real-Time Trades And Settlements

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) In a recent article by Fernanda De La Torre, Upstream, the next-generation exchange and securities trading app, was featured in its ability to elevate the trading experience with instant trades and settlements.“Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market, introduces the concept of T+0 settlement, marking a groundbreaking departure from the conventional settlement period. Thanks to Upstream's smart-contract powered matching engine, our trades are executed in real-time. This means there's no delay between the occurrence of a trade and the updating of ownership records. With Upstream, the settlement process is instant and seamless, providing a beneficial leap in efficiency for issuers and their investors,” the article reads. De La Torre further expands on the benefits of instant settlements on Upstream, which include peer-to-peer execution and instant settlement, real-time trading with smart-contract security, overall efficiency, as well as enhanced liquidity potential.
To view the full article, visit
About Upstream
Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market ( ), is a global securities trading app. Powered by a proprietary, transparency first, matching engine, Upstream allows investors outside of the U.S. to trade securities using just an app. For more information, please visit
. Upstream is currently accepting applications to dual list at
getlisted . For additional information, please contact
...ange .
About CryptoCurrencyWire
CryptoCurrencyWire
(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
CryptoCurrencyWire
New York, NY
212.994.9818 Office
...
CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN15032024000224011066ID1107981023
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.