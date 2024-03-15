Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream App Offers Numerous Benefits With Real-Time Trades And Settlements

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) In a recent article by Fernanda De La Torre, Upstream, the next-generation exchange and securities trading app, was featured in its ability to elevate the trading experience with instant trades and settlements.“Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market, introduces the concept of T+0 settlement, marking a groundbreaking departure from the conventional settlement period. Thanks to Upstream's smart-contract powered matching engine, our trades are executed in real-time. This means there's no delay between the occurrence of a trade and the updating of ownership records. With Upstream, the settlement process is instant and seamless, providing a beneficial leap in efficiency for issuers and their investors,” the article reads. De La Torre further expands on the benefits of instant settlements on Upstream, which include peer-to-peer execution and instant settlement, real-time trading with smart-contract security, overall efficiency, as well as enhanced liquidity potential.

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market, is a global securities trading app. Powered by a proprietary, transparency first, matching engine, Upstream allows investors outside of the U.S. to trade securities using just an app.

