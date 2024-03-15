Greencarnewsbreaks - Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Announces Mullen THREE Delivery To Retail Partner For Sale To Customers

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, has delivered its All-Electric Class 3 EV, the Mullen THREE, to the Randy Marion Automotive Group (“RMA”) in North Carolina. Mullen's retail dealership partner, RMA is one of the largest commercial fleet dealers in the United States. The Mullen THREE is a low-cab forward chassis truck assembled in Mullen's Mississippi-based commercial vehicle assembly plant. The newest Mullen vehicle boasts a 5,800-plus pound payload and 130-mile range and is specifically designed for the“urban last-mile delivery.” The truck

chassis can be customized to meet a variety of vocational needs, including last-mile delivery, construction, landscaping, catering and more.

“We are in full swing delivery of Class 3 vehicles to Randy Marion Automotive Group in North Carolina,” said Mullen Automotive CEO David Michery in the press release.“It's exciting to see a constant flow of vehicle transports picking up Class 3's at our Tunica assembly plant and heading down the road for customer deliveries.”

About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen Automotive is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover; the Mullen I-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV; the Mullen commercial class 1–3 EVs; and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and class 4–6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. To learn more about the company, visit

.

