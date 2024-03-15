3 People Killed, Injured In Herat Fire

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Two people have been killed and one injured as a result of a fire in a petrol shop in western Herat province, a statement said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday night in the Iraq Darwaza area of Herat City, the provincial capital, the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs wrote on its Twitter handle.

Two people were killed and one injured in the incident, the victims were a father and sons.

One of the deceased persons was named Habibullah Faizi, he was disabled and could not move from the shop when the fire erupted.



