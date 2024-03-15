FM Muttaqi Pins Hope At Improved Kabul-Islamabad Ties

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The acting Foreign Minister Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi has expressed the hope that the newly elected government of Pakistan will take constructive steps aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, according to a statement on Friday.

Hafiz Zia Ahmad, deputy spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), on his Twitter handle wrote:“The Chargé d'affaires of the Embassy of Pakistan, Obaid Ur Rehman Nizamani called on IEA-Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi.”

He said:“The meeting underlined political and economic spectrums of the two countries. At the outset, FM Muttaqi said that regional countries are predominantly moving forward towards positive engagement with Afghanistan, acknowledging the stability of Afghanistan that it can play a positive role for the regional initiatives and all-round development.”

Pakistani envoy said that the newly elected government had a vision of developing relations, and sought to work jointly to address the existing issues.

The two sides emphasized facilitating passengers, patients and goods movement on the Durand Crossing.

