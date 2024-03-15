Meteorology Department Warns Of Excepted Thundery Rain

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore tonight until 6pm on Friday will be hazy to misty, and cloudy to partly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain, maybe thundery at places at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected thundery rain associated with strong wind and poor horizontal visibility.

Offshore, the weather will hazy and cloudy to partly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain, maybe thundery at times, the report added, warning of expected thundery rain associated with strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be southeasterly - northeasterly at a speed of 08 to 18 knot, gusting to 30 knot with thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be northeasterly - southeasterly at a speed 05 to 15 knot, gusting to 25 knot with thundery rain.

Visibility inshore will be 04 to 08/2 kilometers or less at places at times, while offshore, it will be 04 to 08/3 kilometers or less with thundery rain.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, rising 4 feet at times. Offshore, it will be 2 to 4 feet, rising to 8 feet with thundery rain.

