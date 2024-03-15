Australia Reinstates Funding To UNRWA

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Australia is reinstating funding to the UNRWA amid concerns about the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced.

Wong noted the decision to unfreeze $6 million in emergency funding for UNRWA on Friday, as part of a broader package of support.

The government will provide $4 million in extra funding to UNICEF and $2 million to a new UN mechanism to deliver aid into Gaza, bringing Australias total humanitarian support since the crisis began to $52.5 million.

Australia was among more than a dozen donor countries to suspend funding to UNRWA in late January, after the Israeli government alleged that 12 UNRWA staff members were involved in the 7 October attack.

Fridays decision to reinstate funding follows similar moves by Canada, Sweden and the European Union.

