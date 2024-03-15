Occupation Forces Raid West Bank Towns, Arrest Palestinians

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli occupation forces raided several towns in the occupied West Bank at dawn Friday, and arrested a number of Palestinians.

According to Palestinian news agency (WAFA), the occupation forces stormed the town of Arraba, south of Jenin, backed by military vehicles, and broke into two houses.

In Tulkarm, the occupation forces arrested four Palestinians at dawn Friday, and raided the town of Bal'a, north of the city.

Local sources reported that more than 12 military vehicles stormed the city and deployed in several areas. The soldiers arrested the four Palestinians after raiding and searching their houses.

The occupation forces also stormed several shops and residential buildings, leading to confrontations with the Palestinians in Tulkarm city and the outskirts of Tulkarm Camp. No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, the occupation forces raided the town of Bal'a and broke into several houses.

In occupied Jerusalem, four Israeli military vehicles raided the town of Al-Ram and toured several neighborhoods. No arrests were reported.



