Moecc's Ramadan Beach Volleyball Championship Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The second edition of a Ramadan Beach Volleyball Championship (Ikbis 2024) was launched on the sand court in Aspire Park. The ten day event is being organised by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) from March 13 to 22, 2024.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie inaugurated the championship.

The MoECC is participating in the tournament, which consists of 14 teams divided into four groups. The Ministry's team will play three matches within the first group.

The first match was played with the Information Challenge team on Thursday, March 14. The Izghawa team will also meet on Friday, March 15, and will conclude. The first group matches will conclude with a match with the Nefeesh team on Sunday, March 17.

Director of the Public Relations and Communication Department at MoECC Mohammed Ahmed Al-Dhahi explained that the Ministry's hosting of the“Ikbis” tournament comes from its belief in the importance of community partnership, to raise the level of environmental awareness among all segments of Qatari society.

He said that this will be done through the accompanying activities that will be held on the sidelines of the Ramadan Beach Volleyball Championship.

Al Dhahi noted the Ministry has prepared a rich and diverse programme, which continues throughout the tournament, as the programme includes a group of entertainment and educational activities and events aimed at raising environmental awareness for all participants in the tournament, including players and spectators, in addition to their families.

He said that the Ministry aims to achieve many goals during organising the tournament, such as introducing and raising awareness of sustainable development, which balances achieving comprehensive development with preserving the environment and the country's natural resources.

Chairman of the Championship Organizing Committee Faisal Khalid Al Otaibi said the tournament allocated a number of distinguished financial prizes to the winning teams, by allocating QR100,000 to the first three places, where the first place holder receives QR50,000, the runner-up receives QR30,000, and the third place holder receives QR20,000, in addition to allocating an amount of QR500,000 for the fans.

He stressed that the Ministry has made a great effort to overcome all challenges and obstacles, which makes the current version a milestone and distinguished in the history of the“Ikbis” tournament and all Ramadan tournaments.