Aspetar Advises On Effective Ramadan Fasting Management

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: During the observance of Ramadan fasting, several variables such as nutrition, hydration, and sleep patterns are significantly affected, potentially leading to reduced alertness, motivation, and physical performance.

According to the Aspetar Clinical Guideline for Ramadan, a holistic approach is recommended to address these interrelated variables, taking into account individual differences and specific needs.“The approach should not be“one-­size-fits-­it-‐all,” but should consider the variability among athletes and individuals and their specific needs (biological, psychological, cognitive-behavioral), as well as their social and cultural environment.”

Aspetar is GCC and MENA's first specialised Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital.

Athletes and individuals fasting during Ramadan may face challenges in training, competing, and exercising, regardless of whether they live in predominantly Muslim or non-Muslim countries. Key recommendations include athletes continuing sports training and competitions during Ramadan, with coaching and support teams assisting in adapting training to their needs.

Athletes are urged to optimise their Ramadan fasting environment and implement lifestyle changes and coping strategies.

Training sessions are advised to be scheduled one to two hours before Iftar, allowing athletes to replenish nutrients and fluids soon after training without disrupting sleep patterns. These sessions should focus on light-to-moderate technical-tactical activities, avoiding high cardiovascular load or resistance training of long duration.

Training sessions three hours after Iftar are recommended to maintain hydration and nutritional status during training. High-intensity or long-duration sessions are discouraged as they negatively impact sleep quality.

Training in the morning, two to three hours after Suhoor, is not advised due to the lack of food and fluid intake until sunset, affecting post-session recovery. Athletes training at this time should prioritise complete rest in a cool environment.

The nutrition guidelines stressed monitoring the type, amount, and timing of meals, including high glycemic index foods for Suhoor and a mix of low and high glycemic index foods for Iftar. Supplements should be taken under medical supervision, with general dietary intake guidelines provided.

Hydration recommendations include consuming fluids regularly between Iftar and Suhoor, avoiding coffee and tea, and adding osmotically active agents to aid hydration. Athletes are advised to consume Suhoor just before dawn and ensure adequate fluid intake to prevent dehydration.

The said guideline is available for free to download at Aspetar's website.