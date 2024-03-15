Al Muraikhi Hosts Ethiopian Ambassador

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met yesterday with the Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the State of Qatar H E Faisal Ali Ibrahim. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.

