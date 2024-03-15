               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Al Muraikhi Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Sierra Leone Ambassador


3/15/2024 4:01:48 AM

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received yesterday a copy of the credentials of Ambassador of the Republic of Sierra Leone to Qatar H E Ahmed Tejan Fadlu-Deen. The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the Ambassador success in his duties, stressing his support to advance bilateral relations to closer cooperation in various fields.

