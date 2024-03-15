Marriott International Marks 13Th 'Iftar For Cabs'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing commitment to the holy month of Ramadan, Marriott International celebrated the 13th edition of its 'Iftar for Cabs' initiative at across 20 participating hotels in Qatar.

During the hour of Iftar on March 13, cab drivers who drove through the main entrances of Le Royal Meridien Doha, Sharq Village & Spa - a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, and Sheraton Grand Doha Resort and Convention Hotel received complimentary Iftar packs to break their fast.

Catering teams at each aforementioned hotel and 20 other Marriott International Doha-based properties prepared Iftar packs, which included a diverse selection of food and beverage items.

Associates from across various departments within all hotels, including Catering, Administration, and Guest Services, joined forces to bring the 'Iftar for Cabs' initiative to life.

This year, participating Marriott International properties in Qatar personally distributed over 1,200 Iftar packs to cab drivers.

Launched in 2010, the 'Iftar for Cabs' initiative has turned into an annual tradition for many cab drivers throughout the region. The initiative has been widely appreciated by hotel owners, local communities, and transport authorities.

The 'Iftar for Cabs' initiative falls under Marriott International's Sustainability and Social Impact Platform, Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction, which guides how the company makes a positive and sustainable impact wherever it does business.

From empowerment opportunities to sustainable hotel development, the platform is designed to foster business growth while balancing the needs of associates, customers, owners, the environment and communities.

One of the priority areas, or“coordinates”, of Serve 360 is Nurture our World. 'Iftar for Cabs' is an initiative that directly supports and brings this vision to life.

Hotels providing team support to the Iftar for Cabs initiative at the distribution locations are Al Messila, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Delta Hotels by Marriott City Center Doha, Element City Center Doha, Element West Bay Doha, Four Points by Sheraton Doha, JW Marriott Marquis City Center Doha, Le Meridien City Center Doha, Le Royal Meridien Doha, Marriott Executive Apartments City Center Doha, Marriott Marquis City Center Doha, Qabila West Bay Hotel, Sharq Village & Spa, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel, The Ritz-Carlton Doha, The St. Regis Doha, The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl Qatar, The Westin Doha Hotel & Spa, W Doha, Agora, Doha, Autograph Collection, and Al Samriya, Doha, Autograph Collection.