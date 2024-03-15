Baraem Category For 29Th Sheikh Jassim Bin Muhammad Bin Thani Holy Quran Contest Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Baraem category for 29th Sheikh Jassim bin Muhammad bin Thani Holy Quran Contest run by the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has begun.

Citizens and residents participate in memorizing one of the last five parts of the holy Quran in this category of the competition.

Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque hosts male contestants from citizens and expatriates, during the evening period, starting at 3:30pm. The competition for expatriate students will continue for five days until Sunday, March 17, while citizens will be contest next week on Monday and Tuesday, March 18 and 19.

The organizing committee of the competition explained that tests for female contestants are held at the headquarters of the Women's Memorization Division in the Al Waab area, during the evening period, starting at 7:30pm. Their tests began on Tuesday, March 12, and will continue for four days until Saturday, March 16.

The competition's organizing committee adopted an electronic system several years ago for the judging process in the competition's examination committees.

The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Information Systems Department, has created this smart system, where each arbitrator records the results directly electronically.

The system tallies them for all contestants, and then classifies them to determine the winners and grades and appreciation for each participant in the competition.