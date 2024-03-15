Earthquake Today: Tremors Of 3.9 Magnitude Jolts Manipur

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale occurred near Ukhrul, Manipur, the National Center for Seismology said on Friday time of the earthquake is said to be around 6:56 am to X, the National Center for Seismology wrote, \"An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit Ukhrul, Manipur at 6:56 am today\"Further details are awaited.



